ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo is the latest St. Louis attraction to announce it’s closing for the day due to weather.

The zoo said it will close at noon. 'Wild Lights' and 'Dinner with Santa' are also canceled.

‘The zoo is closing in the interest of public and employee safety. Only staff directly related to critical operations will be expected to stay at the zoo or asked to report to work,’ a spokesperson said in an email.

If guests purchased tickets for wild lights, they can redeem them at the door on any remaining night of the event or for a full refund, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

Both 'Dinner with Santa' seatings are canceled for Dec. 16. If guests made reservations for either seating, zoo representatives will contact them to reschedule or provide refunds.

The Saint Louis Science Center and Missouri History Museum are also closed.

