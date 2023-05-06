Celebrate World Oceans Day at the Saint Louis Zoo

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 9, guests at the Saint Louis Zoo can enjoy a family-friendly event with several different activities involving ocean and marine life.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — June 8 is World Oceans Day, and the Saint Louis Zoo wants you to come celebrate with them.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 9, guests at the Saint Louis Zoo can enjoy a family-friendly event with several different activities involving ocean and marine life.

World Oceans Day is a holiday celebrated each year on June 8 by the United Nations. This year's theme of World Ocean Day is "Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing."

During the World Ocean Day event at the zoo, guests will learn about animals that rely on a clean ocean for their well-being. Those animals include penguins, puffins, sea lions, stingrays and coral.

Children can enjoy World Ocean Day-themed crafts and learning activities.

Guests at the World Ocean Day event will be able to meet zookeepers who take care of the zoo's ocean species and can watch scheduled sea lion and shark feedings.

There will also be food and beverage specials at the zoo, including fried fish tacos with mango slaw and penguin-themed cookies.

At Starbucks, you'll be able to get a "tuxedo latte" which is a black-and-white mocha, according to the Saint Louis Zoo website.

Happy hour specials will include South American beer and Peruvian cocktails, called a pisco pour or Machu Pichu.

Finally, guests will learn the importance of keeping oceans and waterways clean, and how they can help participate.

To learn more about World Ocean Day at the Saint Louis Zoo, click here.

For more information on the history of World Oceans Day, visit the United Nations website by clicking here.