St. Peters police issue endangered silver advisory for missing 61-year-old

Edgar Stegall, last seen Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70, is without his required medication.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The St. Peters Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory for a 61-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police said Edgar Stegall, 61, was reported missing after an incident at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday at Fresenius Kidney Care St. Charles, located at 335 Mid Rivers Drive.

He was last seen in his maroon 2015 Ford F150, with Missouri license plate 3PCK65, traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 from St. Charles Rock Road. His driver's side window has an orange sticker on it.

Stegall has dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to police, and he is without his required medication.

Police described Stegall as being 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, pants and shoes, and he uses a black cane.

Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person or who has seen Stegall or his truck should call 911 or the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.