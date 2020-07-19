Salt and Smoke reclosing after employee tests positive for COVID-19, regional spike in cases

The restaurant’s closure comes just one day after St. Louis leaders announced the city's reopening phase is being paused due to the regional spike in COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis restaurant chain Salt and Smoke has announced that it will be reclosing all of its locations due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and also due to the regional spike in the number of cases.

The restaurant known for its barbecue made the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

In light of the regional surges in cases and a recent positive test of one of our staff members, we have decided to close all Salt + Smoke locations while we assess the best way to move forward. We encourage everyone to take this seriously and please wear masks. pic.twitter.com/NWeOhJDgpi — Salt and Smoke (@saltandsmokestl) July 18, 2020

The restaurant has 225 people on staff.

“Given the positive result and surge in the region, I think it was important to take that step today," Salt and Smoke owner Tom Schmidt said.

The restaurant’s closure comes just one day after St. Louis leaders announced that its reopening phase is being paused due to the regional spike in coronavirus cases, forcing large venues to keep capacity at 75%.

“If we can’t get a handle on it and people can’t accept doing their part, then this is going to continue put people out of work and put businesses out of business”, Schmidt said.

The restaurant wants to open soon, but they have not determined when that will be.

“we’re waiting on more data and what the next course of action will be,” Owner Tom Schmidt said.