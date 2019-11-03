ST. LOUIS – Good news for barbecue lovers!

A St. Louis favorite, Salt + Smoke announced its opening in the Central West End.

On Twitter, Salt + Smoke told their friends at Mission Taco they’ll be neighbors this summer. An official opening date has not been announced.

Salt + Smoke announced at the beginning of 2019, they're opening a location in St. Charles. It's expected to open this spring.

The barbecue restaurant has locations in the Loop and along Hampton Avenue.