Salvation Army to hold food distribution event in East St. Louis this weekend

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Salvation Army is holding a food distribution event in East St. Louis this weekend to help those who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army Midland Division has been working with state agencies on how to minimize the effects of the pandemic, the organization said in a news release.

At the event, staff and volunteers will distribute pre-packaged food boxes and cleaning supplies to the public.

It will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the Salvation Army community center at 616 N. 16th Street in East St. Louis.