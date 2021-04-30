Salvation Army to hold food distribution event in East St. Louis this weekend

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Salvation Army is holding a food distribution event in East St. Louis this weekend to help those who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salvation Army Midland Division has been working with state agencies on how to minimize the effects of the pandemic, the organization said in a news release.
At the event, staff and volunteers will distribute pre-packaged food boxes and cleaning supplies to the public.
It will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the Salvation Army community center at 616 N. 16th Street in East St. Louis.
The distribution was made possible by Bayer, Sysco and St. Louis Food Bank, according to the release.