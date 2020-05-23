Salvation Army helps feed hundreds of families in metro east

The organization helped more than 1500 families Saturday

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Hundreds of cars lined the streets at the Salvation Army in East St. Louis for their second food drive in the last two weeks on Saturday. The organization has already helped serve thousands of families and is needed now more than ever.

"It' means a lot because I need help, you know," East St. Louis resident Morris James said.

But on Saturday, James was just one of the hundreds of people the Salvation Army was helping with free food.

"We've got cars lined up around the block and we're giving out food boxes, cleaning supply kits, fresh fruits and vegetables and even pet food," Salvation Army worker Lakeysha Fields said.

It's the second food drive the Salvation Army has put on in the last two weeks, something Fields says is more important now than ever before.

"Our food pantries are already open every week but we know with COVID-19 that the need has been so much bigger so we want to show up in a bigger way than normal," she said.

Volunteers didn't just serve up free food, they shared positive attitudes with people who just need a little help.

"I thank God for the Salvation Army and I thank God for all the people who are able to give free stuff out so if you can give it out, give it out," James said.