ST. LOUIS — With an excessive cold advisory issued for portions of Missouri and Illinois, the Salvation Army has activated warming centers throughout the bi-state.

The warming centers in our area and the hours of operation are as follows:

MISSOURI

Arnold Corps

3740 Telegraph Road

Arnold, MO 63010

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Cape Girardeau Corps

701 Good Hope

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. M-Th

9:00 – 2:00 p.m. F

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Euclid Corps

2618 North Euclid Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63113

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

Gateway Corps

824 Union

St. Louis, MO 63123

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Maplewood Corps Community Center

7701 Rannells

Maplewood, MO 63143

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

O’Fallon Corps

Community Center

1 William Booth Drive

O’Fallon, MO 63366

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

St. Charles Corps Community Center

2140 North 4th Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Temple Corps Community Center

2740 Arsenal Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

ILLINOIS

Alton Corps

Community Center

525 Alby Street

Alton, IL 62002

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. M-F

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Belleville Corps Community Center

20 Glory Place

Belleville, IL 62220

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m M-F

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Lunch Meals MWF

East St. Louis Corps

Community Center

616 N. 16th Street

East St. Louis, IL 62205

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F

Services Provided: Hydration

