ST. LOUIS — With an excessive cold advisory issued for portions of Missouri and Illinois, the Salvation Army has activated warming centers throughout the bi-state.
The warming centers in our area and the hours of operation are as follows:
MISSOURI
Arnold Corps
3740 Telegraph Road
Arnold, MO 63010
8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Cape Girardeau Corps
701 Good Hope
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. M-Th
9:00 – 2:00 p.m. F
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Euclid Corps
2618 North Euclid Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63113
8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
Gateway Corps
824 Union
St. Louis, MO 63123
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Maplewood Corps Community Center
7701 Rannells
Maplewood, MO 63143
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
O’Fallon Corps
Community Center
1 William Booth Drive
O’Fallon, MO 63366
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
St. Charles Corps Community Center
2140 North 4th Street
St. Charles, MO 63301
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Temple Corps Community Center
2740 Arsenal Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
ILLINOIS
Alton Corps
Community Center
525 Alby Street
Alton, IL 62002
9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Belleville Corps Community Center
20 Glory Place
Belleville, IL 62220
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m M-F
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Lunch Meals MWF
East St. Louis Corps
Community Center
616 N. 16th Street
East St. Louis, IL 62205
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration
