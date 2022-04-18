St. Louis County exec Sam Page to announce survey results on how to spend federal COVID relief money

A recent survey and series of town hall meetings addressed citizen priorities for the $83 million.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will release how the public believes county officials should spend money from the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 relief.

Page will share details and offer proposals for the funds based on recent community input.

That process was carried out through a survey and town hall meetings.

Officials asked residents to rank spending priorities like healthcare, infrastructure and homelessness. Other categories included "mental health," and "household assistance."



In the past, Page said, "Hearing from our residents on what the needs are in their communities is critical especially as we talk about recovering from this pandemic."



The survey also asked residents to pick from priorities, including "finding workers to fill job vacancies," "access to and availability of suicide prevention services," and "access to and availability of childcare.”

Page’s briefing takes place at 8:30 a.m.