Sanctions on Russia could impact US access to crude oil and increase gas prices

AAA predicts gas prices will continue to rise if Russia withholds crude oil from the market after facing sanctions from invading Ukraine.

ST. LOUIS — At $3.29 a gallon, Reggie Miner feels like gas is costing an arm and a leg these days.

"Ugh, yeah yeah, I hate it," Miner said.

Gas stations around downtown St. Louis are showing prices well over $3 a gallon.

"If it's below $3 I'm good," Miner said.

"I think $2.99 is reasonable," Steve Loecher said.

Steve Loecher blames the rising costs on politics.

"I just think our President is the reason why we have these gas prices," Loecher said.

AAA St. Louis regional spokesperson Nick Chabarria explains how gas prices would increase if Russia takes action against Ukraine.

"There's going to be sanctions brought down against Russia and then in turn, Russia which is a major manufacturer or major producer of crude oil will withhold oil from the market which of course will increase prices," Chabarria said.

AAA reported Missouri's average gas price is about $3.20 which is about 30 cents less than the national gas price average, but over in Illinois, it's a bit higher.

"Missouri currently right now is the second-cheapest statewide average in the country for gas prices and conversely, Illinois is usually toward the bottom of that list," Chabarria said.

The national gas price average currently sits at about $3.53 per gallon. Illinois' average is about 16 cents higher.

"I live in Illinois I have to come to Missouri to get my gas because it's cheaper here. Illinois is ridiculous," Miner said.

"I drive from Swansea, Illinois to here, because the price difference is enough that even with this big truck I save money," Loecher said.

Unfortunately, Chabarria predicts gas prices will keep rising in the coming months.

"Filling up sooner rather than later at least on the current trend we're on could save you a few pennies in the long run," Chabarria said.