Santa makes a virtual visit to children at St. Louis Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Children's Hospital began to get into the holiday season on Tuesday.

It launched its holiday festivities with 'Love Light,' which is the hospital's annual kickoff to the holiday season.

Patient ambassador 4-year-old Thomas “Tommy” Smith ‘flipped the switch’ to turn on the holiday lights.

Things looked a bit different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was held mostly virtual.

Love Light normally includes children’s characters visiting patients and delivering gifts. This year, Santa made virtual visits to patients' hospital rooms.

The virtual visits were made possible by using VGo robot – a robot with a screen showing Santa’s face - donated by Teammates for Kids.

Patients also received gifts during the virtual visit.