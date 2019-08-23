ST. LOUIS — There is a lot to do this weekend but don’t leave the house without a safe way of getting home.

This Saturday is ‘Saturation Saturday’ where officers flood the streets cracking down on impaired drivers.

For the third year in a row, they are teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to reinforce one goal.

“We just want people to get home safely,” Lt. Scott Roach, St. Louis County police said.

This is a nationwide push, with law enforcement in 15 different states taking part. This comes right in the middle of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.”

Twenty-four different departments, 100 badges from both sides of the river will be in the streets cracking down on drunk drivers. To police, it’s not about racking up arrests.

“If we got zero (arrests) that means the message got out and people made the right decision,” Roach said.

“If we made arrests then we sent the message and hopefully they will never do it again and share that experience with their friends,” he said.

Drunk drivers take 11,000 lives every year.