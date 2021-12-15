Saturday is the first day to apply for St. Louis' $500 COVID relief payment

The city has also teamed with the United Way of Greater St. Louis to help residents that may not be able to navigate the online process

ST. LOUIS — Saturday is the first day St. Louis residents can apply for the city's $500 direct payment plan that is a part of its COVID-19 relief spending.

The City of St. Louis finalized the requirements to receive one of the 9,300 cash payments earlier this month. The requirements are as follows:

City Residency: You must be a City of St. Louis resident. Confirm that you live in St. Louis City by checking your address on the City website. Income Threshold: You must earn at or under 80% of the Area Median Income. You can check the income requirement by checking the table in section two of this page on the city's website. Loss of Income: You must have suffered lost income due to the COVID-19 crisis. Those reasons can include, but are not limited to, cut hours, job loss, funeral expenses or treatment costs.

The application process requires proof of each of the above requirements through documentation. For more information about the approved forms of documentation, click here.

The application portal, which opens on Dec. 18, will be located on this page on the city's website. Residents can apply on the city's website when the portal opens or through an in-person application process.

The city has teamed with the United Way of Greater St. Louis to help residents that may not be able to navigate the online process. The United Way will host an in-person, by-appointment on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Louis Community College's Forest Park campus.