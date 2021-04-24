The national initiative to dispose of potentially dangerous controlled substances should serve as a reminder to clear your medicine cabinet

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday is DEA Drug Takeback Day, a national event focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our medicine cabinets.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has coordinated an initiative with state and local law enforcement to provide an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to officers for destruction.

The St. Louis County Police Department will have 12 locations open until 2 p.m. Saturday to drop off unused or unwanted prescription drugs:

North County Precinct : 11815 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63138

: 11815 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63138 Central County Precinct : 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132

: 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132 City of Green Park City Hall : 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO 63123

: 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO 63123 Grantwood Village City Hall : 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123

: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123 Village of Marlborough City Hall : 7826 Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough, MO 63119

: 7826 Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough, MO 63119 South County Precinct : 323 Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis, MO 63125

: 323 Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis, MO 63125 City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026

625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026 Wildwood Precinct City Hall : 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040

: 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040 West County Precinct : 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088

: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088 City of Twin Oaks City Hall : 1381 Big Bend Boulevard Suite F, Twin Oaks, MO 63021

: 1381 Big Bend Boulevard Suite F, Twin Oaks, MO 63021 Valley Park City Hall : 320 Benton Street, Valley Park, MO 63088

: 320 Benton Street, Valley Park, MO 63088 City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, MO 63136