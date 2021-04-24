ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday is DEA Drug Takeback Day, a national event focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our medicine cabinets.
The Drug Enforcement Administration has coordinated an initiative with state and local law enforcement to provide an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to officers for destruction.
The St. Louis County Police Department will have 12 locations open until 2 p.m. Saturday to drop off unused or unwanted prescription drugs:
- North County Precinct: 11815 Benham Road, St. Louis, MO 63138
- Central County Precinct: 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132
- City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO 63123
- Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123
- Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon Drive, Marlborough, MO 63119
- South County Precinct: 323 Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis, MO 63125
- City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026
- Wildwood Precinct City Hall: 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040
- West County Precinct: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088
- City of Twin Oaks City Hall: 1381 Big Bend Boulevard Suite F, Twin Oaks, MO 63021
- Valley Park City Hall: 320 Benton Street, Valley Park, MO 63088
- City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, MO 63136
The Madison County, Illinois, event will be held at the administration building in Edwardsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.