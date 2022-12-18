Saturday night shooting leaves 1 man shot in the arm, another uninjured

The investigation is ongoing.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting involving two teenage men Saturday night that resulted in one man shot and injured. The other man was not injured.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lotus Avenue near Sherman Park on Kingshighway Boulevard in a nearby alley.

Police went to a call for help about a shooting. Police said when they arrived, they were told that an 18-year-old male victim was being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Both victims, including a 19-year-old man, told police conflicting stories about what happened, however; the victims said they were outside when the shooting rang out, police said.

One man is in stable condition. The other one was not injured.

We are still waiting to hear from police on more details.

Resources for crime victims:



If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.