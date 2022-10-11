Sauget police looking for person who shot man in the mouth in Pop’s nightclub parking lot

The victim is a 44-year-old who was shot in the mouth, police say.

SAUGET, Ill. — Police are looking for a suspected shooter that left a man injured in the parking lot of Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois, over the weekend.

Police Chief James Jones said the incident happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the nightclub. He said both people pulled into the parking lot in separate cars and shots were fired.

Police said they believe they don't think the victim or the suspected shooter were in the club that night.

The suspect’s car, which was a blue Ford Fusion, took off after the shooting.

Police later recovered the car but are still looking for the driver.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is still alive.

There was a deadly shooting in the same area back in March.

In this case, the shooting happened only two minutes away from Pop’s nightclub at the Oz Nightclub.

5 On Your Side reached out to Pops Nightclub for comment but have not heard back.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.