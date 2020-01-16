ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis Area's biggest craft brewery will add another location to its list at the end of the month.

Schlafly is buying Trailhead Brewing Company in St. Charles and will turn the facility into its third brewpub in the coming weeks.

A press release from Schlafly said the brewery will remain open as Trailhead Brewing through the end of January while the Schlafly team makes renovations and prepares to open the facility as Schlafly Bankside.

The release said Schlafly will "maintain the character and charm of the Trailhead Brewing Co. location with an additional investment for improvements and renovations to the space."

Trailhead owner Bob Kirkwood said he wanted to retire from the brewing business and hoped to find a buyer that would continue to brew great beer, value the staff and give a positive experience to the customer.

"With these requirements in mind combined with Schlafly’s respected reputation within the brewing and hospitality industries in the St. Louis metro area, we found a perfect fit,” Kirkwood said in the press release.

An official opening date for the new brewpub has not been set.

All Trailhead employees will be offered jobs at the new Schlafly Bankside and will train at the Schlafly Tap Room and Bottleworks locations during the transition.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, Schlafly produces 30,000 barrels of beer per year, the second-most behind Anheuser Busch. Trailhead produced the 10th most in the area with 900 barrels.

