ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer announced the return of its ‘Cabin Fever’ beer festival.

The festival will be held on Jan. 11.

The outdoor, ‘fire and ice’ themed festival will feature more than 30 beers ranging from seasonals to sought after winter warmers, according to a press release.

At the festival you can warm up by the fire pits or on a heated patio and enjoy ice sculptures, live music and comfort foods.

“Cabin Fever brings together over 1,000 local beer enthusiasts to bundle up and embrace the cold. You’ve made it through the holidays, and it’s the best way to shake off the restlessness of winter,” said Stephen Hale, a Schlafly founding brewer.

The festival will be at the Schlafly Bottleworks location in Maplewood on Jan. 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tasting tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the event. The tickets include: unlimited Schlafly Beer samples, a commemorative tasting glass and full access to the festival grounds.

Food and select draft beers will also be available for non-tasting attendees to purchase.

