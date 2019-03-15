ST. LOUIS – The weather in St. louis is (slowly) getting warmer and that means a fruity Schlafly beer!

Thursday, Schlafly Beer announced the release of 16-ounce cans of Raspberry Hefeweizen. The fruit beer, made with real raspberries, will be available in cans starting next week!

The beer will be available in 16-ounce and 12-ounce cans and 6-pack bottles.

The Raspberry Hefeweizen is known as the ‘brewer’s summer water’ around the brewery and is perfect for the upcoming spring weather!

“Drinking pink isn’t only for the rosé lovers out there,” said founding brewer Stephen Hale. “Our Raspberry Hefeweizen is the ideal crushable beer for warm weather. Now, in 16-ounce cans, it is even more approachable for summer pool hangs, beach time, or porch sipping.”

