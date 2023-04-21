Schnucks issues allergy alert on 'Pretzel Schticks' that may have undeclared milk

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has issued an allergy alert on select products that may contain undeclared milk.
The grocery chain announced in a Friday news release that the alert affects certain Schnucks-brand "Dill Pickle Pretzel Schticks" and "Honey Mustard Pretzel Schticks."
People who have a milk allergy or sensitivity could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products, Schnucks said.
Customers were urged to check for products with the following products:
Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25268
- Lot code: D0052023
- Lot code: D0132023
- Lot code: D0142023
- Lot code: D1182022
- Lot code: D1232022
- Lot code: D1812022
- Lot code: D1872022
- Lot code: D2902022
Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25266
- Lot code: D0112023
- Lot code: D0172023
- Lot code: D0182023
- Lot code: D1582022
- Lot code: D1932022
- Lot code: D1942022
- Lot code: D1952022
- Lot code: D2882022
Customers who purchased the affected products may return them to any Schnucks for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions should call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.