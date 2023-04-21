Schnucks issues allergy alert on 'Pretzel Schticks' that may have undeclared milk

Customers are urged to check for select "Schnucks Pretzel Schticks" products that may be affected.

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has issued an allergy alert on select products that may contain undeclared milk.

The grocery chain announced in a Friday news release that the alert affects certain Schnucks-brand "Dill Pickle Pretzel Schticks" and "Honey Mustard Pretzel Schticks."

People who have a milk allergy or sensitivity could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products, Schnucks said.

Customers were urged to check for products with the following products:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25268

Lot code: D0052023

Lot code: D0132023

Lot code: D0142023

Lot code: D1182022

Lot code: D1232022

Lot code: D1812022

Lot code: D1872022

Lot code: D2902022

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25266

Lot code: D0112023

Lot code: D0172023

Lot code: D0182023

Lot code: D1582022

Lot code: D1932022

Lot code: D1942022

Lot code: D1952022

Lot code: D2882022

Customers who purchased the affected products may return them to any Schnucks for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions should call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.