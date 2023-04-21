x
Schnucks issues allergy alert on 'Pretzel Schticks' that may have undeclared milk

Customers are urged to check for select "Schnucks Pretzel Schticks" products that may be affected.
Schnucks in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has issued an allergy alert on select products that may contain undeclared milk.

The grocery chain announced in a Friday news release that the alert affects certain Schnucks-brand "Dill Pickle Pretzel Schticks" and "Honey Mustard Pretzel Schticks."

People who have a milk allergy or sensitivity could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected products, Schnucks said.

Customers were urged to check for products with the following products:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25268

  • Lot code: D0052023
  • Lot code: D0132023
  • Lot code: D0142023
  • Lot code: D1182022
  • Lot code: D1232022
  • Lot code: D1812022
  • Lot code: D1872022
  • Lot code: D2902022

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25266

  • Lot code: D0112023
  • Lot code: D0172023
  • Lot code: D0182023
  • Lot code: D1582022
  • Lot code: D1932022
  • Lot code: D1942022
  • Lot code: D1952022
  • Lot code: D2882022

Customers who purchased the affected products may return them to any Schnucks for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions should call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

