ST. LOUIS — St. Louis grocery giant Schnucks is joining other high-profile retailers in asking its customers to stop openly carrying guns in its stores.

The grocery chain is making exceptions for authorized law enforcement officers.

The Schnucks announcement came after Walmart made a similar decision earlier this week, asking customers to stop openly carrying firearms at its 4,700 stores in the U.S.

Kroger and Walgreens have also instituted a new policy that requests customers to stop openly carrying guns.

In the statement, Schnucks said, "We will continue to allow the concealed carrying of weapons where permitted by law."

RELATED: Walgreens asks customers to stop openly carrying guns in its stores

RELATED: NRA fires back at Walmart's decision to stop selling certain ammunition