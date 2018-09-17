ST. LOUIS —Nineteen Shop 'n Save locations in Missouri and Illinois were sold to Schnucks and will soon be open as Schnucks stores.

According to a press release from Schnucks, the companies have agreed to the sale and the stores will be transitioned in a staggered process that should is scheduled to start on October 7 and be completed by the end of the month. Each store will be closed for about two-and-a-half days for the transition process.

The release said all employees at the stores will be offered jobs "at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and doing comparable work."

Fifteen of the stores include pharmacies, and the deal also includes the prescription files for 10 more Shop 'n Save stores. All patients will get a notice in the mail about the transfer of their pharmacy files in the next few days.

A full list of the stores and pharmacies can be found in the press release below. If you can't see the press release, click here.

Schnucks to Acquire 19 St. Louis-Area Shop ‘n Save Locations

© 2018 KSDK