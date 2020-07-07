Employee at Richmond Heights Schnucks tests positive for COVID-19

The employee had last been at work on July 5 and is now quarantined at home

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An employee at a Schnucks in Richmond Heights has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The St. Louis-based grocery chain on Monday notified customers by email. The employee was last at work on July 5 and is now quarantined at home.

The store at 6600 Clayton Rd. has been sanitized and deep cleaned since Schnucks learned of the diagnosis.

"Our store is open and ready for customers, and we are continuing to follow all guidance from local, state, and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), OSHA, and the St. Louis County Health Department," Schnucks said.

Employees at all Schnucks locations are required to wear face masks, and plexiglass barriers have been installed at checklanes and service counters.