Schnucks expanding curbside pickup in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several shoppers have chosen to pick up their groceries rather than going into the store.
Since curbside pickup is in high demand, many grocery stores have expanded their pickup options during this time.
Schnucks is now offering curbside pickup at 10 additional locations in the St. Louis area. This brings the total number of Schnucks stores offering the service up to 70.
The grocery store chain is also temporarily waving its $1.99 curbside pickup charge for orders of $35 or more.
The following locations now offer curbside pickup:
Missouri
- Affton – 10070 Gravois Road Affton, MO 63123
- Crestwood – 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126
- Town Square – 7909 Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368
- Grandview – 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033
- Dillon – 20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049
- Ladue – 8867 Ladue Road Ladue, MO 63124
- Hampton Village – 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109
- Twin Oaks – 1393 Big Bend Road Twin Oaks, MO 63021
Illinois
- Granite City – 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040
- Seven Hills – 907 East Highway 50 O’Fallon, IL 62269
“With Curbside Pickup, Schnucks customers can receive their groceries quickly without having to leave their vehicles,” said Schnucks E-Commerce Manager Karin Goldkamp. “This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when many customers, especially those that are high-risk, are taking additional precautions.”
Customers can visit Schnucks' website, click on the “pickup” option and select a time between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. After completing their purchase, customers will receive a text/app message with store parking and pickup instructions.