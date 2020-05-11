Schnucks expanding curbside pickup in St. Louis area

Schnucks is now offering curbside pickup at 10 additional locations in the area

ST. LOUIS — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several shoppers have chosen to pick up their groceries rather than going into the store.

Since curbside pickup is in high demand, many grocery stores have expanded their pickup options during this time.

Schnucks is now offering curbside pickup at 10 additional locations in the St. Louis area. This brings the total number of Schnucks stores offering the service up to 70.

The grocery store chain is also temporarily waving its $1.99 curbside pickup charge for orders of $35 or more.

The following locations now offer curbside pickup:

Missouri

Affton – 10070 Gravois Road Affton, MO 63123

Crestwood – 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126

Town Square – 7909 Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368

Grandview – 74 Grandview Plaza Florissant, MO 63033

Dillon – 20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049

Ladue – 8867 Ladue Road Ladue, MO 63124

Hampton Village – 60 Hampton Village Plaza St. Louis, MO 63109

Twin Oaks – 1393 Big Bend Road Twin Oaks, MO 63021

Illinois

Granite City – 3100 Madison Ave. Granite City, IL 62040

Seven Hills – 907 East Highway 50 O’Fallon, IL 62269

“With Curbside Pickup, Schnucks customers can receive their groceries quickly without having to leave their vehicles,” said Schnucks E-Commerce Manager Karin Goldkamp. “This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when many customers, especially those that are high-risk, are taking additional precautions.”