Here's when Schnucks, Dierbergs will be open around the holidays

The St. Louis area grocery store chains said they wanted to give their workers an extended Christmas holiday break to spend more time with their families.

ST. LOUIS — Make your grocery list and check it twice. Because St. Louis’ two biggest grocery store chains, Schnucks and Dierbergs, will be closed for the holidays this week.

Both stores will be closed Christmas Day and Sunday, Dec. 26.

Schnucks said they wanted to close for the Christmas holiday “as a thank you to our teammates and in an effort to extend the holiday time they have with their families.”

Dierbergs’ CEO shared a similar sentiment when announcing the hours back in September.

“My family wants to show our appreciation for our hard-working Associates by closing the stores for an additional day this holiday season, so they can spend a long weekend with their families,” president and CEO Greg Dierberg said. “We are fortunate to work with an amazing group of people that make Dierbergs a great place to shop."

Dierbergs and Schnucks shared the following adjusted hours for the days around Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Schnucks

Christmas:

Dec. 24 – Close at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 – Closed

Dec. 27 – Open at normal time

New Year’s:

Dec. 31 – Close at 8 p.m. (the downtown Culinaria store will close at its normal time of 7 p.m.)

Jan. 1 – Open at 9 a.m.

Dierbergs

Christmas:

Dec. 23, 2021 – Close at 11 p.m.

Dec. 24 Eve – Close at 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 – Closed

New Year’s: