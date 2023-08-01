Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Fenton store that may contain plastic pieces

FENTON, Missouri — If you purchased ground beef from Schnucks Fenton during a certain timeframe on Tuesday, then you are being urged to return it for a refund or exchange due to it possibly containing plastic bits.
Schnuck Markets, Inc. said it is recalling all fresh ground beef purchased between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from its store located at 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive in Fenton.
Ground beef products may contain pieces of plastic, the company said.
Customers who bought fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of Aug. 2 should return the products to the store for a full refund or exchange. Schnucks Fenton is open during the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As of Tuesday evening, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.
Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.