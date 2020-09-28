Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at south St. Louis store

x
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased on Sunday at a south St. Louis store. 

All fresh ground beef purchased at the store located at 7450 Hampton Ave. after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 is under the recall, according to a press release from the grocery chain. 

The beef may contain black pieces of a meat soaker pad.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries associated with the meat, the release said. 

Customers who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef with a production time stamp after 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 and a sell-by date of Sept. 28, 2020 should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange, the release said.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400. 

