x
Schnucks issues allergy alert on certain nut mixes due to mislabeled containers

Customers are urged to check for select containers of Culinaria Nut Mixes that may be affected.
Credit: KSDK
Schnucks in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has issued an allergy alert on select containers of Culinaria Nut Mixes.

The grocery chain announced on Saturday that due to mislabeled packaging, Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix may contain undeclared almonds, and Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix may not contain the correct ingredients listed on the package.

Customers were urged to check for products with the following products:

Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix

9 oz.

UPS 4131822428

Best by date: 2/02/25

Lot Code: 3033 A9

Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix

9 oz.

UPS 4131822423

Best by date: 2/02/25

Lot Code: 3033 A9

Customers who purchased the affected products may return them to any Schnucks for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions should call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

