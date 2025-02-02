Schnucks issues allergy alert on certain nut mixes due to mislabeled containers

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks has issued an allergy alert on select containers of Culinaria Nut Mixes.
The grocery chain announced on Saturday that due to mislabeled packaging, Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix may contain undeclared almonds, and Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix may not contain the correct ingredients listed on the package.
Customers were urged to check for products with the following products:
Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix
9 oz.
UPS 4131822428
Best by date: 2/02/25
Lot Code: 3033 A9
Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix
9 oz.
UPS 4131822423
Best by date: 2/02/25
Lot Code: 3033 A9
Customers who purchased the affected products may return them to any Schnucks for a full refund or exchange. Anyone with questions should call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
