Schnucks adding more grab-and-go meals with focus on Black-owned businesses

ST. LOUIS — After announcing partnerships with St. Louis area restaurants to sell grab-and-go meals, Schnucks is now expanding those partnerships with a focus on Black-owned businesses.

Customers will now find options from Royally Baked, The Fattened Caf, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Bold Spoon Creamery, Cathy’s Kitchen and Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse.

“At Schnucks, we’re committed to supporting our neighboring restaurants at a time when many are struggling because of pandemic restrictions on space and occupancy,” DeCou said. “After reading ‘Black-Owned Restaurants to Support in St. Louis Right Now’ in Feast Magazine, we called these restaurateurs and invited them to sell their unique offerings in our stores,” said Specialty Deli Category Manager Andy DeCou.

Bold Spoon Creamery founder and owner Rachel Burns said the new partnership is a great opportunity for her small business.

“As a St. Louis native, I’ve been coming to Schnucks my entire life. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Schnucks, a local business that shares our mission of supporting other local businesses,” Burns said. “We use local ingredients in all of our ice cream so this partnership not only helps us, but many other local businesses just like ours as well.”

Schnucks is planning to add several more restaurants in the coming weeks, according to a news release.