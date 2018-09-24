ST. LOUIS — Schnucks is holding hiring fairs this week, and it's looking to fill about 1,000 open positions.

The events are set for Thursday, September 27 at Orlando’s Event Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri and Friday, September 28 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. Both events go from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Job seekers should prepare to be interviewed and could possibly get hired on the spot.

“This isn’t a job fair, it’s a hiring fair,” said Schnucks Chief People Officer Laura Freeman. “We’re hoping to be able to tell hundreds of people that day, ‘You’re hired and here’s the date we’ll need you to report to orientation.”

Schnucks is looking to fully staff its 69 existing stores along with the 19 former Shop ‘n Save stores that were recently bought.

More than 600 Shop ‘n Save employees already have accepted positions with Schnucks, the grocer said, and more are expected to accept offers in the coming days.

Even so, Schnucks believes it will need to hire an additional 1,000 workers.

Most of the positions are part-time, but there are some full-time opportunities available—mostly outside of the typical grocery stores at the company’s bakery plant, pharmacy warehouse, pharmacy filling facility and pharmacy call center.

Anyone who’s interested in a position or wants to attend the hiring fair, is encouraged to apply online. Click here to fill out an online application.

Schnucks hiring fairs:

Thursday, Sept. 27, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Orlando's Event Center

2050 Dorsett Village Plaza

Maryland Heights, Mo.

Friday, Sept. 28, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Gateway Convention Center

One Gateway Center

Collinsville, Ill.

