Schnucks now offering grab-and-go options from local restaurants

"Let's support those who make our hometowns feel like home."

ST. LOUIS — As one of the few places people are allowed to be inside during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Schnucks is stepping up to help out some local businesses in need.

On Tuesday, the grocery store chain announced it would start selling grab-and-go options from local restaurants.

Starting on Wednesday, April 14, you can purchase grab-and-go options from three local restaurants at various Schnucks locations.

Crispy Edge

What you can buy: Frozen Potstickers (Located in the frozen foods section)

Where you can buy it: Affton, Arsenal, Ballwin, Belleville West, Brentwood, Butler Hill, Chesterfield, Collinsville, Concord Village, Cottleville, Crestwood, Cross Keys, Culinaria, Dardenne, Des Peres, Dillon, Dorsett, Edwardsville, Eureka Pointe, Fenton, Festus, Godfrey, Granite City, Gravois, Hampton Village, Harvester, Harvester Square, Kirkwood, Ladue, Lake St. Louis, Lindell, Lindenwood, Loughborough, Mason, Mid Rivers, O'Fallon, Richardson, Richmond Center, Seven Hills, South City, Swansea, Telegraph, Town Square, Twin Oaks, Webster Groves, Waterloo, Washington, Wentzville, Woods Mill, Zumbehl

Revel Kitchen

What you can buy: Not specified

Where you can buy it: Arsenal, Crestwood, Des Peres, Hampton Village, Kirkwood, Ladue, Lindbergh, Richmond Center, Woods Mill

Seoul Taco

What you can buy: Burritos, Gogi Bowls (Located in the deli grab and go coolers)

Where you can buy it: Arsenal, Ballwin, Chesterfield, Cottleville, Creve Coeur, Culinaria, Des Peres, Dorsett, Florissant, Hampton Village, Harvester Square, Kehrs Mill, Kirkwood, Ladue, Lindbergh, Lindell, Lindenwood, Mason, O'Fallon, Richmond Center, South City, University City, Webster Groves, Woods Mille, Zumbehl

"Our community depends on local business and they depend on us. Let's support those who make our hometowns feel like home," Schnucks wrote on its website.

You can check back on the Schnucks' website going forward to see what other restaurants they add to their selection.