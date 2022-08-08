All Schnucks locations participating in week-long food drive

ST. LOUIS — All 112 Schnucks locations throughout the Midwest will be collecting food donations to support food pantries, transition housing and homeless shelters.
The "Shop Out Hunger" Food Drive starts Monday, Aug. 8 and goes until Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release.
Some of the most-needed non-perishable items include:
- Peanut Butter
- Canned Goods
- Pasta
- Cereal
Every Schnucks location will have a donation bin at the front of the store, for anyone wishing to make a donation, the release said.
Shoppers can also look for collection volunteers at the front of their Schnucks store to hand off their donations.
Donations from St. Louis-area stores will go to Operation Food Search and their network of community partners, Schnucks told 5 On Your Side.
Schnucks has more than 75 locations combined in St. Louis and the Metro East, according to the Schnucks website.
You can find a Schnucks location near you here.
