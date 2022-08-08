x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

All Schnucks locations participating in week-long food drive

You can drop off donations with a collection volunteer or in a donation bin at the front of every Schnucks store.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — All 112 Schnucks locations throughout the Midwest will be collecting food donations to support food pantries, transition housing and homeless shelters. 

The "Shop Out Hunger" Food Drive starts Monday, Aug. 8 and goes until Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release. 

Some of the most-needed non-perishable items include:

  • Peanut Butter
  • Canned Goods
  • Pasta 
  • Cereal

Every Schnucks location will have a donation bin at the front of the store, for anyone wishing to make a donation, the release said.

Shoppers can also look for collection volunteers at the front of their Schnucks store to hand off their donations.

Donations from St. Louis-area stores will go to Operation Food Search and their network of community partners, Schnucks told 5 On Your Side.

Schnucks has more than 75 locations combined in St. Louis and the Metro East, according to the Schnucks website.

You can find a Schnucks location near you here. 

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Children's Hospital dental van offering pediatric dental services this week

Before You Leave, Check This Out