All Schnucks locations participating in week-long food drive

You can drop off donations with a collection volunteer or in a donation bin at the front of every Schnucks store.

ST. LOUIS — All 112 Schnucks locations throughout the Midwest will be collecting food donations to support food pantries, transition housing and homeless shelters.

The "Shop Out Hunger" Food Drive starts Monday, Aug. 8 and goes until Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release.

Some of the most-needed non-perishable items include:

Peanut Butter

Canned Goods

Pasta

Cereal

Every Schnucks location will have a donation bin at the front of the store, for anyone wishing to make a donation, the release said.

Shoppers can also look for collection volunteers at the front of their Schnucks store to hand off their donations.

Donations from St. Louis-area stores will go to Operation Food Search and their network of community partners, Schnucks told 5 On Your Side.

Schnucks has more than 75 locations combined in St. Louis and the Metro East, according to the Schnucks website.

You can find a Schnucks location near you here.