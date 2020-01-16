BETHALTO, Ill. — Schnuck Markets, Inc has voluntarily recalled fresh ground beef and pork purchased at its Bethalto store.

The product may contain pieces of a metal clip, Schnucks said in a press release. Customers who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef or sausage with a sell-by date of Jan. 15 should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Affected products include:

Ground sirloin ground chuck 90% lean ground beef 80% lean ground beef 70% lean ground beef ground pork

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

The store is located at 72 Airport Plaza.

Other local stories

Help this WWII veteran celebrate his birthday by sending him cards

Man shot on I-270 in north St. Louis County

2 St. Louis restaurants make Food Network’s ‘best fried chicken sandwiches in America’ list