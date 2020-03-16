TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef recently sold at its location on Woods Mill Road because it might contain metal shavings due to an equipment malfunction.

The affected ground beef was sold Saturday, March 14 at the Schnucks at 1060 Woods Mill Road. It had a sell-by date of March 15.

The ground beef can be returned to the store for a full refund or exchange.

As of Monday morning, there were no reported illnesses or injuries related to the recall. It's an isolated incident only affecting the Woods Mill Road location.

Customers with questions can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 800-264-4400.

Starting Sunday, Schnucks stores have been adjusting their hours in response to the coronavirus.

Stores that are normally open 24 hours are now closed at midnight. Other stores will close at 10 p.m. They will reopen at 6 a.m.

