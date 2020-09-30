Schnucks deploys robots to more stores to 'improve shopping experience'

"Improving our customer’s experiences has always been deeply important to us and is becoming even more critical to operations"

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks is bringing robots to an additional 46 stores to improve shopping experiences. A total of 62 stores will soon feature the robots.

Three years ago, Schnucks introduced the Simbe Robotics’ autonomous robot Tally to select stores to enhance inventory management, according to a press release.

“The amount of critical data and valuable insights that Tally continues to bring us from a select number of stores is immeasurable,” said Schnucks Vice President of IT Infrastructure and Development, Dave Steck. “By expanding our partnership with Simbe and introducing Tally to more than half our stores, we will improve our in-stock position for our customers and free up our teams from tedious inventory-related tasks, allowing more focus on service. Improving our customer’s experiences has always been deeply important to us and is becoming even more critical to operations in a rapidly changing retail environment.”

Additional benefits of Tally include:

14 times more out-of-stock detection than manual auditing and at least 20% reduction in out-of-stock items in stores using Tally

Increased accuracy of real-time inventory that feeds into Schnucks’ automated replenishment system, allowing for more efficient inventory management

Streamlined ordering and replenishment, ensuring store shelves are restocked quicker to meet customer needs

Access to real-time product location data through the Schnucks Rewards app, enabling more efficient shopping trips for customers and stocking for teammates

Schnucks first piloted Tally in 2017 and expanded to additional stores in 2018. The robots traveled through store aisles two to three times per day and captured inventory for about 35,000 products per store, the release said.

Schnucks said its teammates and customers have enjoyed the benefits of improved inventory and productivity. With the latest expansion, Tally will scan more than 4.2 million products per day, which gives Schnucks accurate insights into product flow and operations.

“Schnucks has done a tremendous job adopting thoughtful innovation to consistently enrich the shopping experience, share cutting-edge resources with store teams, and ultimately, improve business operations,” said Brad Bogolea, founder and CEO of Simbe Robotics. “Simbe is proud to expand our partnership, now and into the future, and continue to work together across a variety of store sizes and layouts to create a better retail experience through data-driven solutions like Tally. As retailers are recognizing the need for innovation in a unique market landscape, Simbe equips them with the insights they need to remain competitive and keep customers happy.”