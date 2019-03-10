ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced it will end the sale of all tobacco products beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Tobacco products include, cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff. The company made the announcement on Thursday.

Schnucks said it will sell through its existing inventory through the end of the year.

According to a press release, starting on Oct. 15 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks will offer double Schnucks Rewards points on all over-the counter smoking cessation products. The incentive is an effort to support the estimated 68 percent of smokers who want to quit tobacco. The company will also continue its practice of not selling e-cigarettes or vaping products.

“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores. We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them, and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.”

“Unlike many other products, there is simply no moderate amount of tobacco use that is not harmful,” Schnuck added. “Tobacco is poised to take 1 billion lives worldwide this century, so Schnucks’ decision to no longer sell tobacco is a victory for public health, corporate responsibility, and customers,” said Gary Reedy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society. “Schnucks has historically been a great partner to the American Cancer Society and this action shows that they, like us, are truly committed to fighting cancer from every angle. There remains an urgent need for all of us to do more.”

Other local stories

Once a playoff hero, Matt Carpenter now looms as a secret weapon for the Cardinals

Stanley Cup makes surprise visit to St. Louis Children's Hospital

Man hit by train in Maplewood was trying to push his bike across the tracks