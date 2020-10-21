5% of customers who shopped at Schnucks over the weekend double-charged due to glitch

WorldPay has confirmed with Schnucks that all customers who were double-charged had those charges reversed on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — A small amount of customers who shopped at Schnucks over the past weekend may be affected by a glitch from the company that processes its card payments.

According to a spokesperson from Schnucks, the company it contracts for its credit card and debit card processing experienced a system issue from Oct. 16 to 18. The issue caused certain customers over several retailers across the country to be charged twice for their purchases.

WorldPay has confirmed with Schnucks that all customers who were double-charged had those charges reversed on Oct. 20, but it could take up to 48 hours to process, depending on the customer’s financial institution.

Schnucks said it estimates approximately 5% of customer transactions were impacted by the glitch. A spokesperson from Schnucks did not specify which stores or if all were affected.