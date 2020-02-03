ST. LOUIS — Police are on scene of an accident involving a school bus and two cars in St. Louis.
The accident happened along the edge of the Grand Center neighborhood around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Evans and Vandeventer avenues.
The school bus is a First Student school bus – it’s unclear which school it is from.
Sky 5 shows two heavily damaged cars. There were two ambulances on scene, but officials have not provided any information on injuries.
There were no students on the bus.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
