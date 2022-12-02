School bus company to pay $1.3 million to boy hurt by hit-and-run driver in 2019

Dylan Jackson was hit by a vehicle in October 2019 at the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge determined a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2019.

After a three-day trial, jurors said First Student Inc. would pay $1.3 million in assessed damages to Dylan Jackson. They said the school bus company was negligent for not providing its new driver with a bus route sheet including instructions on where the student should be dropped off, according to the press release.

Dylan Jackson, then 9 years old and a fourth-grader at KIPP Victory Academy, was hit by a vehicle in October 2019 at the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue.

As Jackson tried to cross the street, the vehicle drove around the bus, hit him and kept going, according to the press release. The boy was found by police with injuries to his ankles.

A lawsuit was filed in November 2019 alleging that First Student and its bus driver dropped him off at the wrong corner which required him to cross several lanes of traffic to get home, according to the press release. The lawsuit alleges that Jackson told the driver a day prior what his normal drop-off location was at the intersection.

First Student Inc. and the driver denied the claims. The school bus company said its legal duty was to drop off the boy in a "reasonably safe place" and not to provide a route sheet or the student's home address, according to court documents.