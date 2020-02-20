JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Students were on a school bus when it crashed into a utility pole in Jefferson County Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. along Highway W near Boemler Road.

Sky5 showed power lines and the utility pole underneath the bus.

Highway W was shut down while Ameren crews worked to remove the power lines from the bus. Highway W has reopened.

Five students from LaSalle Middle School were on the bus at the time, according to the Rockwood School District.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said there were no reports of any injuries in this incident.

