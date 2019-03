WILDWOOD, Mo. — One adult and two children were taken to the hospital after a school bus accident Wednesday morning.

A school bus in the Rockwood School District was involved in an accident with an SUV at Highway 100 and St. Alban’s Road.

Four children were on the bus at the time, but none were injured, according to the school district.

The driver of the school bus and two children in the SUV were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.