ST. LOUIS – The Metropolitan Sewer District is investigating after a video of a school bus going into a sinkhole was captured on a nest camera in south St. Louis.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Potomac Street.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Central School Bus company said there was no damage to the bus and the driver was fine. The spokesperson has not said if anyone was on board.

5 On Your Side checked out the area Thursday afternoon and the Metropolitan Sewer District said they put a plate over the hole.