Pickup driver injured in collision with school bus in Jefferson County

About 15-20 students were on the Northwest R-1 school bus but none were injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision with a Northwest R-1 school bus Friday morning.

No one on the bus was injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. at State Route 30 and Little Brennan Road.

A spokesperson with the Northwest R-1 School District confirmed one of its buses was involved in the crash.

Around 15 to 20 students were on the bus at the time. A second bus picked them up from the scene and continued to school, where they were being checked out by the school nurse as a precaution. They're expected to then continue to class as usual, the spokesperson said.

There were no further details on the pickup driver's injuries or what led up to the crash.