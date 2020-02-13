WILDWOOD, Mo. — The Rockwood School District is taking precautions to ensure its buses will be ready to take kids to school Friday morning.

Crews will plug in its buses overnight, which will keep engines at 140 degrees.

Even though temperatures overnight are expected to reach the single digits, one night of bitter cold is not likely to freeze-up school bus engine blocks, the district said in a news release.

“It makes it so much easier,” said Mike Heyman, the district's transportation director. “That temperature keeps the fluids thin and the engine turns over much quicker."

Each of the 145 school bus stations is equipped with a connection that plugs into the vehicle’s engine block. The warmers offer protection to down to -40 degrees.

Heyman said district officials added the engine block warmers after a very cold winter in 2014.

“Our concern is not only making sure the buses will start, we want them to be warm when we start picking up students from cold bus stops," Heyman said. "I want the buses to be warmed up for the kids.”

Heyman said Rockwood school buses also have heated exterior mirrors.

“It’s a safety precaution,” he added. “The windows remain clear for maximum visibility.”

Heyman said the department’s “cold crews” will go to work Thursday night, to get ready for a frigid morning.

Some school rural school districts announced closures Wednesday. For a complete list, click here.

