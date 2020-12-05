Missouri schools granted more leniency on fall start dates

Schools have more freedom in deciding their fall start dates, so long as it will better serve students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Board of Education unanimously voted on Tuesday to grant school districts more freedom in deciding their fall start dates for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The vote was in regards to a state school calendar requirement that dictates the opening date for this school year should be no earlier than Aug. 24. The board is now allowing districts to be exempt from the rule, so long as local input has been considered and the exemption will better serve students.

The exemption will be valid for one academic year.

5 On Your Side reached out to several area school districts for their plans for their fall start dates.

Saint Louis Public Schools is set to start its fall semester on Aug. 24, but it is keeping its options open and will follow guidance from the St. Louis Department of Health.

"So much has changed since March, and there is no reason to believe there won't be additional developments over the summer months related to testing, prevention measures, etc., said Director of Communications Meredith Pierce. "As far as the start of the school year, our 2020-2021 school year calendar includes a start date of Aug. 24, 2020. However, this could change based on what happens this summer."

The district is developing a plan for the fall that includes a virtual learning option for parents who don't feel safe sending their child back to school.

The Rockwood School District said its start date remains Aug. 24. The district has assigned district administrators to Return-To-School Transition teams in preparation for the return.

"Our hope is to return to provide educational services in our school classrooms in the fall," said Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles. "While this remains our primary goal, as we shared with you last week, we will also be preparing contingency plans for continued remote learning."

The Parkway School District said its plans aren't complete, but school is currently scheduled to start Aug. 24.

"A lot of what we do will be determined by guidance from county health officials, County Executive, DESE and the Governor," said spokesperson Cathy Kelly.