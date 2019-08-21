HERCULANEUM, Mo. — When most Herculaneum students head home, the football team takes the practice field to go through plays, run drills and work up an appetite.

High schools athletes may want to bulk up and put on weight, but two Blackcats leaders are about to pass on their favorite comfort foods.

"We love food, but we obviously love kids more," Dunklin R-5 School District Deputy Superintendent Clint Freeman said.

Freedman was recruited for a new diet plan by Superintendent Stan Stratton, who came up with the unusual fundraising technique.

They've vowed to diet for two months -- starting the Monday after Labor Day --in hopes of paying off the $4,800 in school lunch debt left over from last year. They're calling the campaign We Go Hungry So Blackcats Don't.

"Right now we're very excited about it, but two weeks from now it could be a different story," Freeman said.

Though Stratton adds, "I'm probably the one to get 'hangry,' and it's worse when the boss gets hangry."

The plan will take a lifestyle change — which can be hard in a school system full of pizza parties and birthday cakes — but their motivation is stronger than their cravings.

They're asking people to pledge a certain dollar amount for every pound lost, though participants can set a cap to their pledge or promise a flat donation in any amount.

Some staff members are even some promising to lose weight and raise more money with them.

"There was no pressure really until you guys showed up today," Freeman tells us. "Now it's becoming real, and I really need to come up with a plan and we'll go from there."

The program runs until Nov. 1, which is the same day as the school district health fair.

If you want to donate, click here.

More local news:

RELATED: 'I'm bored' | Students ready to start school after Granite City School District pushes back start date again

RELATED: Major League Soccer is officially coming to St. Louis

RELATED: Neighbors try to get family of 5 back on their feet after house fire in Florissant

RELATED: Veteran's pickup truck stolen from South St. Louis neighborhood

Contact reporter Sara Machi on Facebook and Twitter.