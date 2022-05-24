'He's always been there': School resource officer makes big impact on Jefferson Co. students

"The community, the kids, it's been one of the best four years I'll ever have in law enforcement," Ehrhard said with tears in his eyes.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Hillsboro's Grandview High is a small school and among them is a big personality.

Deputy Scott Ehrhard has made his presence known since 2018.

Four years ago, the Jefferson County Sheriff asked him to become the school resource officer for the Grandview School District.

"The wasn’t something necessarily on top of my mind since I liked the crew I was on," Ehrhard said. "But it was the best decision I've ever made in my career so far."

Senior Austin Gallaway has known Ehrhard since freshman year.

"He makes it a point to get to know every student and makes sure that every student feels comfortable here and safe here," Gallaway said.

It's more than just his listening ear and contagious humor that keeps kids smiling.

"He's always been there," senior Kiersten Brown said. "You need someone to talk, you think of him, he's the first person you go to. He makes it fun around even on the bad days and you’ll know he'll make you laugh."

It's really his helping hand that stands out.

"My second year I realized there was nothing staffer student-oriented," Ehrhard said.

That's why he created a charity basketball tournament called "Scott the Cop Classic" benefiting an organization called Brendan's Friday Backpacks.

"They are a nonprofit organization and they provide food for kids in need that may not eat over the weekends," Ehrhard adds.

Being a father himself, he wanted to help these students however he could.

As kids and teachers compete against each other and play ball, they also win by raising funds for 1,400 students facing food insecurity in Jefferson County schools.

This year, they raised more than $7,200.

"It's a giant team effort. My primary job is to make a difference and I got into law enforcement to make a difference," Ehrhard said.

Beyond raising funds, he also makes an effort to even play kickball with elementary students.

Sadly, Ehrhard's efforts are being moved to another opportunity.

His last day as the school resource officer was Tuesday.

"The school is going to miss him a lot," Brown said. "I’m happy he was a part of my journey in high school."

However, he has made his mark and his big heart will continue to be felt.

