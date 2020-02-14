WILDWOOD, Mo. — The Rockwood School District is working to keep the flu from spreading.
“The custodial staff has increased routine cleaning measures to include disinfecting high-touch surfaces and desktops,” said district spokesperson Alex Fees. “All schools will spray disinfectant on surfaces and throughout buildings.”
Crews will be working to disinfect all of the district's 33 school buildings.
The school district sent a letter to all Rockwood parents and staff Thursday, encouraging parents to not send their children back to school until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.
The letter also highlighted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations regarding coughing and hygiene.
