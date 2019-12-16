ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Science Center announced it will be closed on Monday, Dec. 16 due to weather.

Missouri History Museum also said it will be closed on Dec. 16.

The St. Louis area is under a winter storm warning.

The 5 On Your Side weather team said another wave of wintry mix and snow is expected to develop around midday into the afternoon bringing an additional two to four inches of snow to the metro area.

For many, storm total snow accumulation could be in excess of six inches.

