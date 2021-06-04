Scooter curfew ordered for downtown St. Louis

The city streets department said the curfew, which also covers Downtown West, begins immediately, for 7 days a week

ST. LOUIS — After discussions with downtown residents and businesses, the St. Louis Street Department on Friday announced a scooter curfew for downtown and Downtown West, beginning immediately.

The curfew goes from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m., seven days a week.

The curfew will continue indefinitely as part of an effort to improve public safety downtown, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

In a statement, Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones, said: “Today’s decisive action illustrates this administration’s commitment to working collaboratively with downtown residents and businesses. This is just one step towards a more comprehensive plan, and the city continues to solicit input from downtown stakeholders around policies to improve public safety.”