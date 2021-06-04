Scooter curfew ordered for downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — After discussions with downtown residents and businesses, the St. Louis Street Department on Friday announced a scooter curfew for downtown and Downtown West, beginning immediately.
The curfew goes from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m., seven days a week.
The curfew will continue indefinitely as part of an effort to improve public safety downtown, according to a news release from the mayor's office.
In a statement, Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones, said: “Today’s decisive action illustrates this administration’s commitment to working collaboratively with downtown residents and businesses. This is just one step towards a more comprehensive plan, and the city continues to solicit input from downtown stakeholders around policies to improve public safety.”
Scooter companies Lime and Bird acknowledged the curfew order and are fully cooperating, the release stated.